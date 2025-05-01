Which theory of emotion emphasizes the role of expectancy in emotional responses?
A
Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory
B
James-Lange Theory
C
Cognitive-Motivational-Relational Theory
D
Cognitive Appraisal Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key concept of 'expectancy' in emotional responses, which refers to how an individual's anticipation or prediction about an event influences their emotional reaction.
Step 2: Review the main theories of emotion listed: Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory, James-Lange Theory, Cognitive-Motivational-Relational Theory, and Cognitive Appraisal Theory, focusing on how each explains the process of emotion.
Step 3: Identify that the James-Lange Theory emphasizes physiological responses leading to emotion, and the Schachter-Singer Two-Factor Theory involves physiological arousal plus cognitive labeling, but does not primarily focus on expectancy.
Step 4: Recognize that the Cognitive Appraisal Theory centers on how individuals evaluate or appraise a situation, which includes expectancy as a key component influencing emotional experience.
Step 5: Conclude that the theory emphasizing the role of expectancy in emotional responses is the Cognitive Appraisal Theory, as it highlights how cognitive evaluations, including expectations, shape emotions.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah