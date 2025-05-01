In the field of cognitive psychology, which method of treatment are cognitive psychologists most likely to use with their clients?
A
Electroconvulsive therapy
B
Cognitive-behavioral therapy
C
Psychoanalysis
D
Humanistic therapy
Step 1: Understand the focus of cognitive psychology, which emphasizes the study of mental processes such as thinking, memory, perception, and problem-solving.
Step 2: Recognize that cognitive psychologists aim to change maladaptive thought patterns to improve emotional and behavioral outcomes.
Step 3: Identify that the treatment method most aligned with this goal is Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), which combines cognitive and behavioral techniques to modify dysfunctional thinking and behavior.
Step 4: Differentiate CBT from other treatments listed: Electroconvulsive therapy (a medical procedure), Psychoanalysis (focused on unconscious processes), and Humanistic therapy (focused on personal growth and self-actualization).
Step 5: Conclude that cognitive psychologists are most likely to use Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy with their clients because it directly targets cognitive processes.
