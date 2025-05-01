Which of the following best explains why perception is considered a complex process in cognitive psychology?
A
Because perception is solely determined by the intensity of external stimuli without influence from internal cognitive processes.
B
Because perception is a passive process that does not change based on experience or learning.
C
Because perception involves the integration of sensory information with prior knowledge, expectations, and context to construct meaningful representations of the environment.
D
Because perception only requires the activation of sensory receptors and does not involve higher-level brain functions.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of perception in cognitive psychology. Perception is the process by which sensory information is interpreted and organized to form a meaningful experience of the environment.
Step 2: Recognize that perception is not just about receiving sensory input but also involves active interpretation. This means the brain integrates sensory data with prior knowledge, expectations, and context.
Step 3: Consider why perception is complex: it requires combining bottom-up processing (sensory input) with top-down processing (cognitive influences such as memory and expectations).
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by comparing them to this understanding. Options that describe perception as passive or solely dependent on sensory intensity do not capture this complexity.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is the one highlighting perception as an active, integrative process involving both sensory information and cognitive factors to create meaningful representations.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah