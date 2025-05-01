In cognitive psychology, why are subjective accounts often considered biased?
A
Because they eliminate the effects of social and cultural factors
B
Because they are always based on objective measurements
C
Because they are influenced by personal perceptions, memories, and expectations
D
Because they rely solely on statistical analysis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that subjective accounts refer to personal reports or descriptions of experiences, thoughts, or feelings, which are inherently influenced by the individual's internal state.
Recognize that in cognitive psychology, subjective accounts are considered biased because they are shaped by personal perceptions, memories, and expectations, which can distort the accuracy of the information.
Note that unlike objective measurements, subjective accounts do not eliminate social and cultural factors; instead, these factors can further influence how a person interprets and reports their experiences.
Acknowledge that subjective accounts are not based solely on statistical analysis or objective data, which means they can vary widely between individuals and situations.
Conclude that the bias in subjective accounts arises because they reflect an individual's unique mental framework rather than an unbiased, external reality.
