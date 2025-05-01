Which statement best describes the results of research on the effectiveness of brain training games?
Research shows that brain training games have no effect on any aspect of cognitive performance.
Brain training games generally improve performance on the specific tasks practiced, but there is limited evidence that these improvements transfer to overall cognitive functioning.
Brain training games are proven to cure cognitive disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Brain training games consistently lead to significant and lasting improvements in general intelligence across all age groups.
Step 1: Understand the key concept of brain training games, which are designed to improve cognitive functions through repeated practice of specific tasks.
Step 2: Recognize that research typically measures two types of effects: improvements on the trained tasks themselves (near transfer) and improvements on broader cognitive abilities not directly trained (far transfer).
Step 3: Review empirical findings that show brain training games often lead to better performance on the exact tasks practiced, indicating near transfer effects.
Step 4: Note that evidence for far transfer effects—improvements in overall cognitive functioning or general intelligence—is limited or inconsistent according to current research.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate summary is that brain training games improve performance on practiced tasks but do not reliably enhance general cognitive abilities or cure cognitive disorders.
