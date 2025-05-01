In cognitive psychology, what is a likely effect of taking a break after reading difficult material?
A
It causes increased cognitive overload.
B
It can improve consolidation and understanding of the material.
C
It prevents any further learning from occurring.
D
It usually leads to forgetting most of what was read.
1
Understand the concept of cognitive load, which refers to the amount of mental effort being used in the working memory during learning or problem-solving.
Recognize that reading difficult material can increase cognitive load, potentially leading to overload if the information is too complex or presented too quickly.
Learn that taking a break allows the brain to process and consolidate the information, reducing cognitive load and preventing overload.
Know that consolidation is the process by which short-term memories are stabilized into long-term memories, improving understanding and retention.
Conclude that taking breaks after reading difficult material is beneficial because it supports memory consolidation and enhances comprehension, rather than causing forgetting or preventing further learning.
