Which sentence best describes the contrast principle in cognitive psychology and explains its importance?
A
The contrast principle is the tendency to remember information better when it is repeated, which is important for long-term memory formation.
B
The contrast principle describes how people are more likely to conform to group norms, which is important for understanding social influence.
C
The contrast principle refers to the tendency to perceive differences between stimuli as more pronounced when they are presented together, which is important because it influences decision-making and judgments.
D
The contrast principle refers to the process of encoding sensory information, which is important for attention and perception.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the contrast principle in cognitive psychology relates to how we perceive differences between stimuli, especially when they are presented close together in time or space.
Step 2: Recognize that this principle means that when two stimuli are compared directly, the differences between them appear more distinct or exaggerated than if they were evaluated separately.
Step 3: Note that this enhanced perception of differences influences how we make decisions and form judgments, as our evaluations are affected by the context in which information is presented.
Step 4: Differentiate the contrast principle from other concepts such as memory repetition, social conformity, or sensory encoding, which are distinct psychological processes.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of the contrast principle is that it involves perceiving differences between stimuli as more pronounced when presented together, highlighting its importance in decision-making and judgment.
