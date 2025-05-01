Which of the following statements about the Hawthorne effect is correct in relation to the four widely accepted management theories of emotion?
A
The Hawthorne effect is not considered one of the four widely accepted management theories of emotion.
B
The Hawthorne effect is one of the four main theories explaining emotional processing.
C
The Hawthorne effect is a core component of the James-Lange theory of emotion.
D
The Hawthorne effect directly describes the physiological basis of emotional experience.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what the Hawthorne effect is. It refers to the phenomenon where individuals modify their behavior in response to being observed, originally identified in workplace studies, and is related to social and organizational psychology rather than emotional theories.
Step 2: Identify the four widely accepted management theories of emotion. These typically include the James-Lange theory, Cannon-Bard theory, Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, and Lazarus's cognitive appraisal theory, all of which focus on how emotions are processed and experienced.
Step 3: Compare the Hawthorne effect to these theories. Note that the Hawthorne effect does not explain emotional processing or physiological bases of emotion but rather behavioral changes due to observation.
Step 4: Recognize that the Hawthorne effect is not classified as a theory of emotion but is instead related to behavioral responses in social or organizational contexts.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct statement is that the Hawthorne effect is not considered one of the four widely accepted management theories of emotion.
