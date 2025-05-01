Which of the following best explains how antidepressant drugs regulate mood according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
They increase the availability of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain, which can improve emotional regulation.
B
They decrease dopamine levels to reduce negative emotions.
C
They directly stimulate the amygdala to produce feelings of happiness.
D
They block all emotional responses by inhibiting the hypothalamus.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of neurotransmitters in mood regulation, focusing on chemicals like serotonin and norepinephrine, which are commonly linked to emotional states.
Recognize that antidepressant drugs often work by increasing the availability of these neurotransmitters in the brain, which helps improve mood and emotional regulation.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering the functions of dopamine, the amygdala, and the hypothalamus in emotional processing and why the suggested mechanisms do not align with established psychological theories.
Recall that decreasing dopamine is not typically associated with reducing negative emotions; rather, dopamine is linked to reward and motivation.
Conclude that the best explanation is that antidepressants increase neurotransmitter availability, supporting improved mood regulation according to psychological theories of emotion.
