Which of the following statements is true about the looking-glass self?
A
It refers to the idea that an individual's self-concept is shaped by how they believe others perceive them.
B
It proposes that self-esteem is unrelated to social interactions.
C
It suggests that emotions are solely determined by physiological arousal.
D
It claims that personality is fixed and unaffected by social feedback.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the looking-glass self, which is a social psychological concept introduced by Charles Horton Cooley.
Recognize that the looking-glass self explains how an individual's self-concept develops through their perception of how others view them.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the core idea of the looking-glass self: that self-concept is shaped by imagined social interactions and perceived judgments.
Identify that the correct statement aligns with the idea that an individual's self-concept is influenced by how they believe others perceive them.
Note that the other statements are incorrect because they either deny the role of social interaction in self-esteem, misattribute emotions solely to physiological factors, or claim personality is fixed and unaffected by social feedback, which contradicts the looking-glass self theory.
