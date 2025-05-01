According to the James-Lange theory of emotion, what is the correct sequence of events that must happen for the conscious perception of a sensation?
A
Physiological arousal and conscious emotional experience occur simultaneously after a stimulus.
B
A stimulus leads to a cognitive appraisal, which then produces both physiological arousal and conscious emotional experience.
C
A stimulus is first consciously perceived as an emotion, which then causes physiological arousal.
D
A stimulus leads to physiological arousal, which is then interpreted as a conscious emotional experience.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the James-Lange theory of emotion proposes a specific sequence in how emotions are experienced.
Identify the initial event: a stimulus from the environment triggers a reaction in the body.
Recognize that according to this theory, the stimulus first causes physiological arousal—changes in the body such as increased heart rate, sweating, or muscle tension.
Next, the brain interprets these physiological changes, and this interpretation leads to the conscious experience of emotion.
Summarize the sequence as: stimulus → physiological arousal → conscious emotional experience, which contrasts with other theories that suggest emotions and arousal happen simultaneously or in a different order.
