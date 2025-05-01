Which of the following best describes a key difference between intimacy and infatuation according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
Infatuation always leads to intimacy in romantic relationships.
B
Intimacy is based solely on physical attraction, whereas infatuation is rooted in long-term commitment.
C
Intimacy involves deep emotional connection and trust, while infatuation is characterized by intense but short-lived passion.
D
Intimacy and infatuation are both defined by the absence of emotional involvement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of intimacy and infatuation in psychological terms. Intimacy refers to a deep emotional connection, trust, and mutual understanding between individuals, often developing over time.
Step 2: Recognize that infatuation is characterized by intense, often overwhelming passion or attraction that tends to be short-lived and based more on physical or superficial qualities rather than deep emotional bonds.
Step 3: Compare the emotional depth and duration of intimacy versus infatuation. Intimacy involves sustained emotional involvement and trust, while infatuation is typically fleeting and less stable.
Step 4: Evaluate the given options by matching them against these psychological definitions, focusing on which statement accurately reflects the nature of intimacy and infatuation.
Step 5: Identify that the key difference is that intimacy involves deep emotional connection and trust, whereas infatuation is marked by intense but short-lived passion, making this the best description according to psychological theories of emotion.
