Which motivation theory suggests that money is the sole motivator for workers?
A
Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs
B
McGregor's Theory X and Theory Y
C
Taylor's Scientific Management Theory
D
Herzberg's Two-Factor Theory
Verified step by step guidance
1
Review each motivation theory listed to understand its core principles and what motivates workers according to that theory.
Recall that Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs proposes a multi-level model where motivation arises from fulfilling different needs, not just money.
Understand that McGregor's Theory X and Theory Y describe two contrasting views of workers' motivation, with Theory X assuming workers dislike work and need control, and Theory Y assuming workers are self-motivated, neither focusing solely on money.
Recognize that Herzberg's Two-Factor Theory distinguishes between hygiene factors (like salary) and motivators (like achievement), suggesting money alone is not the sole motivator.
Identify that Taylor's Scientific Management Theory emphasizes financial incentives as the primary motivator for workers, suggesting money is the main driver of productivity.
