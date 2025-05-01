Which of the following best explains how relational intimacy affects self-disclosure in a relationship?
Greater relational intimacy typically leads to increased self-disclosure between partners.
Relational intimacy has no effect on the amount of self-disclosure in a relationship.
Lower relational intimacy causes partners to disclose more personal information.
Self-disclosure decreases as relational intimacy increases.
Understand the key concepts: 'relational intimacy' refers to the closeness and emotional connection between partners, while 'self-disclosure' is the act of sharing personal thoughts, feelings, and information with another person.
Recognize that in psychology, relational intimacy is generally associated with trust and comfort, which encourages partners to share more about themselves.
Consider how increased intimacy reduces fears of judgment or rejection, making individuals more willing to reveal personal information.
Evaluate the options by comparing them to this understanding: greater intimacy should logically lead to more self-disclosure, not less or no change.
Conclude that the best explanation is that greater relational intimacy typically leads to increased self-disclosure between partners.
