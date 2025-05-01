Which of the following is a major criticism of attachment theory?
A
It is primarily focused on adult romantic relationships rather than child-caregiver bonds.
B
It suggests that attachment has no impact on later psychological adjustment.
C
It provides no explanation for the development of emotional bonds between infants and caregivers.
D
It overemphasizes the role of early caregiver relationships and may neglect cultural and social influences on child development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of attachment theory, which primarily examines the emotional bonds between infants and their primary caregivers, emphasizing how these early relationships influence later development.
Step 2: Review common criticisms of attachment theory, noting that it is often critiqued for placing too much emphasis on early caregiver relationships while potentially overlooking other important factors.
Step 3: Recognize that one major criticism is that attachment theory may neglect the broader cultural and social contexts that also shape child development and emotional bonds.
Step 4: Evaluate the provided answer choices by comparing them to the known criticisms of attachment theory, identifying which option aligns with the idea of overemphasizing early caregiver relationships and underrepresenting cultural/social influences.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct criticism is the one stating that attachment theory overemphasizes early caregiver relationships and may neglect cultural and social influences on child development.
