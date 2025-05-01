Based on the topic of attachment, which explanation best accounts for Matthew's discomfort around women as described in the passage?
A
Matthew's discomfort is likely the result of insecure attachment formed during early childhood experiences with female caregivers.
B
Matthew's discomfort is primarily due to genetic predispositions unrelated to social experiences.
C
Matthew's discomfort is caused by a lack of exposure to any social relationships during adolescence.
D
Matthew's discomfort is best explained by temporary situational stress rather than any long-term attachment patterns.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of attachment in psychology, which refers to the emotional bond formed between a child and their primary caregivers, typically established during early childhood.
Step 2: Recognize that attachment styles (secure or insecure) influence how individuals relate to others later in life, including feelings of comfort or discomfort in social interactions.
Step 3: Analyze Matthew's discomfort around women by considering whether it could stem from early attachment experiences, especially with female caregivers, as insecure attachment can lead to anxiety or avoidance in relationships.
Step 4: Evaluate alternative explanations such as genetic predispositions, lack of social exposure during adolescence, or temporary stress, and consider how these differ from attachment theory in explaining long-term patterns of discomfort.
Step 5: Conclude that the explanation involving insecure attachment formed during early childhood with female caregivers best accounts for Matthew's discomfort, as attachment theory directly links early relational experiences to later social and emotional behavior.
