Which of the following behaviors best demonstrates Phase 3 (active proximity-seeking) in Bowlby's attachment theory?
A
An infant smiles at any adult who enters the room.
B
A newborn responds to voices and faces but does not show a preference for a specific person.
C
A child shows little preference for any particular adult and interacts with strangers easily.
D
A toddler actively crawls toward their caregiver and clings to them when frightened.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand Bowlby's attachment theory and its phases, focusing on Phase 3, which is known as the active proximity-seeking phase.
Recall that Phase 3 typically occurs around 6 to 24 months of age, where the child actively seeks closeness to a specific attachment figure, usually the primary caregiver.
Analyze each behavior option to see which one reflects the child actively moving toward and seeking comfort from a specific person, indicating a clear attachment bond.
Recognize that behaviors like smiling at any adult or responding to voices without preference correspond to earlier phases of attachment development, such as the pre-attachment or indiscriminate attachment phases.
Conclude that the behavior where a toddler actively crawls toward their caregiver and clings when frightened best exemplifies Phase 3, as it shows intentional proximity-seeking to a specific attachment figure.
