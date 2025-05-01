Which of the following is an example of cognition?
A
Solving a math problem
B
Sweating when it is hot
C
Blinking in response to bright light
D
Reflexively pulling your hand away from a hot surface
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of cognition: Cognition refers to the mental processes involved in acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses. This includes processes like thinking, problem-solving, memory, and decision-making.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves mental processes: For example, 'Solving a math problem' requires active thinking and problem-solving, which are cognitive processes.
Consider the other options: 'Sweating when it is hot,' 'Blinking in response to bright light,' and 'Reflexively pulling your hand away from a hot surface' are automatic physiological or reflexive responses, not involving conscious thought or mental processing.
Conclude that the example involving active mental effort and problem-solving (solving a math problem) best represents cognition.
Remember that cognition is about mental activities, so when identifying examples, look for actions that require thinking, reasoning, or understanding.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah