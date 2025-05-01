Which of the following best describes the main distinction between implicit and explicit biases in cognitive psychology?
A
Implicit biases are learned in adulthood, while explicit biases are formed in childhood.
B
Implicit biases are unconscious attitudes or stereotypes that affect our understanding, actions, and decisions, while explicit biases are conscious beliefs and attitudes that we can deliberately report.
C
Implicit biases are always positive, whereas explicit biases are always negative.
D
Implicit biases only influence behavior in group settings, while explicit biases only influence individual decision-making.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of implicit and explicit biases in cognitive psychology. Implicit biases are unconscious attitudes or stereotypes that influence our perceptions and actions without our awareness.
Step 2: Recognize that explicit biases are conscious beliefs and attitudes that individuals are aware of and can intentionally report or express.
Step 3: Compare the nature of these biases: implicit biases operate automatically and unconsciously, while explicit biases involve deliberate and conscious thought processes.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given in the problem by matching them against these definitions and characteristics of implicit and explicit biases.
Step 5: Identify the option that correctly states that implicit biases are unconscious and affect understanding and behavior without awareness, whereas explicit biases are conscious and can be deliberately reported.
