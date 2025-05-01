Which of the following would be an example of the sociological imagination in social psychology?
A
Explaining someone's behavior based only on their personality traits
B
Assuming that social problems are caused only by individual failings
C
Attributing a person's success solely to their personal motivation and hard work
D
Understanding how unemployment rates in a community are influenced by broader economic policies rather than just individual choices
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of sociological imagination, which involves seeing the connection between individual experiences and larger social forces or structures.
Step 2: Recognize that sociological imagination requires looking beyond personal traits or choices to consider how societal factors influence behavior and outcomes.
Step 3: Analyze each option by asking whether it links individual behavior or outcomes to broader social contexts or if it focuses only on personal characteristics.
Step 4: Identify that explanations based solely on personality traits, individual failings, or personal motivation do not incorporate the broader social context and thus do not reflect sociological imagination.
Step 5: Conclude that understanding how unemployment rates are influenced by broader economic policies exemplifies sociological imagination because it connects individual experiences to larger social and economic structures.
