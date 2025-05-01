Which of the following best describes the distribution of hospice service use between racial groups in the United States?
Patients from racial minority groups are more likely to use hospice services than White patients.
White patients are more likely to use hospice services than patients from racial minority groups.
Hospice services are rarely used by any racial group.
Hospice service use is equally distributed among all racial groups.
Step 1: Understand the context of hospice service use in the United States, which involves examining patterns of healthcare utilization among different racial groups.
Step 2: Recognize that research in psychology and public health often shows disparities in healthcare access and utilization, including hospice care, influenced by factors such as socioeconomic status, cultural beliefs, and systemic barriers.
Step 3: Identify that the question asks which statement best describes the distribution of hospice service use between racial groups, focusing on comparative likelihood of use.
Step 4: Recall or review empirical findings indicating that White patients tend to use hospice services at higher rates compared to patients from racial minority groups, reflecting disparities in access or preferences.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'White patients are more likely to use hospice services than patients from racial minority groups' best aligns with documented patterns of hospice service use in the U.S.
