Which of the following is an example of negative nonverbal behavior?
A
Nodding in agreement
B
Avoiding eye contact during a conversation
C
Leaning forward to show interest
D
Smiling while greeting someone
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nonverbal behavior refers to communication without words, such as facial expressions, gestures, posture, and eye contact.
Recognize that 'negative' nonverbal behavior typically conveys discomfort, disinterest, or avoidance, while 'positive' nonverbal behavior shows engagement, agreement, or friendliness.
Analyze each option: 'Nodding in agreement,' 'Leaning forward to show interest,' and 'Smiling while greeting someone' are all positive nonverbal behaviors because they indicate agreement, interest, and friendliness respectively.
Identify that 'Avoiding eye contact during a conversation' is a negative nonverbal behavior because it often signals discomfort, avoidance, or lack of confidence.
Conclude that the example of negative nonverbal behavior among the options is 'Avoiding eye contact during a conversation.'
