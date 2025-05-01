According to research in social psychology, which of the following statements about trust in the federal government among different racial and ethnic groups in the United States is most accurate?
A
Latinos express less trust in the federal government than both Black people and white people.
B
All racial and ethnic groups express equal levels of trust in the federal government.
C
Black people and Latinos tend to express greater trust in the federal government than white people.
D
White people tend to express greater trust in the federal government than Black people and Latinos.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of trust in the federal government as studied in social psychology, which often examines how different social groups perceive institutions based on historical, social, and political contexts.
Step 2: Recognize that research typically measures trust through surveys asking participants about their confidence in government actions, fairness, and responsiveness.
Step 3: Review empirical findings from reputable studies that compare trust levels among racial and ethnic groups, noting patterns such as historical experiences with government policies and social inclusion.
Step 4: Analyze the statements given by comparing them to the research consensus, which generally shows that Black people and Latinos tend to express greater trust in the federal government than white people, possibly due to differing expectations and experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement aligns with the research indicating that Black people and Latinos tend to express greater trust in the federal government than white people.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah