In which of the following situations is a peer group least likely to be influential according to social psychology research?
A
When an individual is highly committed to their own beliefs and values
B
When the peer group is unanimous in their opinion
C
When the individual has low self-esteem
D
When the group size is large
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of peer group influence in social psychology, which refers to how individuals' attitudes, beliefs, or behaviors can be affected by their social group.
Step 2: Recognize that peer group influence tends to be stronger when the group is unanimous, the individual has low self-esteem, or the group size is large, as these factors increase social pressure or the desire to conform.
Step 3: Identify that an individual who is highly committed to their own beliefs and values is less likely to be influenced by peer pressure because their strong personal convictions provide resistance to conformity.
Step 4: Compare each situation given in the problem to these principles to determine which condition corresponds to the least likelihood of peer influence.
Step 5: Conclude that the situation where the individual is highly committed to their own beliefs and values is the one where peer group influence is least likely, based on the understanding of social psychological research on conformity and resistance.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah