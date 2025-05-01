Which of the following is an example of secondary traumatic stress?
A
A firefighter is injured while responding to an emergency.
B
A therapist experiences emotional exhaustion after hearing multiple clients describe traumatic events.
C
A student feels stressed before taking a final exam.
D
A person develops anxiety after surviving a natural disaster.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of secondary traumatic stress (STS). STS occurs when an individual experiences trauma symptoms indirectly by being exposed to others' traumatic experiences, rather than experiencing the trauma firsthand.
Step 2: Identify the key difference between primary trauma and secondary traumatic stress. Primary trauma happens when a person directly experiences a traumatic event, while STS results from empathetic engagement with someone else's trauma.
Step 3: Analyze each option to determine if the stress or trauma is direct (primary) or indirect (secondary). For example, a firefighter injured during an emergency is experiencing primary trauma because they are directly involved.
Step 4: Recognize that a therapist feeling emotional exhaustion after hearing clients' traumatic stories is an example of secondary traumatic stress, as the therapist is indirectly affected through exposure to others' trauma.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct example of secondary traumatic stress is the therapist experiencing emotional exhaustion, as this fits the definition of STS involving indirect trauma exposure.
