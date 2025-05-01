Which of the following statements about binge drinking is true?
A
Binge drinking is associated with increased levels of stress and negative health outcomes.
B
Binge drinking is recommended as a healthy coping strategy for managing stress.
C
Binge drinking typically leads to improved cognitive functioning and reduced anxiety.
D
Binge drinking is not linked to any changes in emotional regulation or stress response.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of binge drinking. Binge drinking refers to consuming a large amount of alcohol in a short period, typically leading to intoxication.
Step 2: Recognize the psychological and physiological effects of binge drinking. It is important to know that binge drinking is linked to negative health outcomes, including increased stress levels and impaired emotional regulation.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement based on established psychological research. For example, binge drinking is not recommended as a healthy coping strategy because it can worsen stress and anxiety rather than improve them.
Step 4: Consider the impact of binge drinking on cognitive functioning. Research shows that binge drinking generally impairs cognitive abilities and does not reduce anxiety in a healthy way.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement indicating binge drinking is associated with increased stress and negative health outcomes is true, while the others are false based on psychological evidence.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah