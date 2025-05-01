Which of the following is the best predictor of therapeutic success in the context of stress management?
A
The age of the client
B
The duration of each therapy session
C
The specific type of therapy technique used
D
The quality of the therapeutic relationship between client and therapist
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that therapeutic success in stress management is influenced by multiple factors, but research consistently highlights the importance of the therapeutic relationship.
Recognize that the therapeutic relationship refers to the quality of the connection, trust, and collaboration between the client and therapist, which facilitates openness and engagement.
Consider why factors like the client's age, session duration, or specific therapy techniques might be less predictive because they do not directly address the interpersonal dynamics crucial for change.
Review empirical studies in psychology that show the therapeutic alliance is a strong predictor of positive outcomes across various therapy types and client populations.
Conclude that focusing on building a strong, supportive therapeutic relationship is key to enhancing stress management outcomes, more so than demographic or procedural variables.
