A person is suffering from debilitating anxiety. Which type of drug would most likely help alleviate their symptoms?
A
Anxiolytics such as benzodiazepines
B
Stimulants such as amphetamines
C
Antipsychotics such as haloperidol
D
Mood stabilizers such as lithium
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the problem: The person is experiencing debilitating anxiety, which is a condition characterized by excessive worry, nervousness, and fear.
Identify the class of drugs used to treat anxiety symptoms. Anxiolytics are medications specifically designed to reduce anxiety and promote calmness.
Recognize that benzodiazepines are a common type of anxiolytic drug that work by enhancing the effect of the neurotransmitter GABA, which has a calming effect on the brain.
Compare other drug classes: Stimulants (e.g., amphetamines) increase alertness and energy, antipsychotics (e.g., haloperidol) are used primarily for psychotic disorders, and mood stabilizers (e.g., lithium) are used for bipolar disorder.
Conclude that anxiolytics such as benzodiazepines are the most appropriate choice to alleviate symptoms of debilitating anxiety.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah