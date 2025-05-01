In cognitive psychology, imagery and repetition are aspects of which process?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Retrieval
C
Sensory adaptation
D
Encoding
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: 'imagery' refers to the mental visualization of information, and 'repetition' involves practicing or reviewing information multiple times.
Recall the main processes involved in memory: encoding, storage, and retrieval. Encoding is the process of transforming sensory input into a form that can be stored in memory.
Consider how imagery and repetition function in memory: both are strategies used to enhance the initial learning and transformation of information, which aligns with the encoding process.
Evaluate the other options: classical conditioning is a learning process involving associations, retrieval is about accessing stored information, and sensory adaptation refers to decreased sensitivity to stimuli over time, none of which directly involve imagery and repetition as core aspects.
Conclude that imagery and repetition are aspects of the encoding process because they help convert information into a memory trace that can be stored and later retrieved.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah