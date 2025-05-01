Which principle underlies cognitive therapy in cognitive psychology?
A
Unconscious conflicts are the primary cause of psychological disorders.
B
Behavior is shaped solely by reinforcement and punishment.
C
Human behavior is determined by genetic predispositions alone.
D
Maladaptive thoughts contribute to emotional distress and behavioral problems.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core principle of cognitive therapy, which focuses on how thoughts influence emotions and behaviors.
Understand that cognitive therapy is based on the idea that maladaptive or distorted thinking patterns contribute to emotional distress and behavioral problems.
Recognize that this approach contrasts with other psychological perspectives, such as psychoanalysis (which emphasizes unconscious conflicts) or behaviorism (which focuses on reinforcement and punishment).
Note that cognitive therapy aims to help individuals identify and modify these maladaptive thoughts to improve emotional well-being and behavior.
Summarize that the underlying principle is that changing maladaptive thoughts can lead to changes in feelings and actions, which is central to cognitive therapy.
