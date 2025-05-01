Which of the following best describes the function of the myelin sheath in the nervous system, as discussed in cognitive psychology and AP Psychology Unit 3?
A
It produces neurotransmitters for synaptic transmission.
B
It generates action potentials within the neuron.
C
It insulates axons to speed up the transmission of neural impulses.
D
It receives signals from other neurons at the dendrites.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of a neuron, which includes dendrites, the cell body, the axon, and the myelin sheath surrounding the axon.
Step 2: Recognize that the myelin sheath is a fatty layer that wraps around the axon of some neurons.
Step 3: Recall that the primary function of the myelin sheath is to insulate the axon, preventing electrical signal loss during transmission.
Step 4: Know that this insulation allows neural impulses, or action potentials, to travel faster along the axon by enabling saltatory conduction (jumping between nodes of Ranvier).
Step 5: Differentiate this function from other options such as producing neurotransmitters (which occurs in the neuron terminals), generating action potentials (which happens along the axon membrane), and receiving signals (which occurs at dendrites).
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah