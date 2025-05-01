Which of the following is an important ability that emerges during the concrete operational stage of cognitive development according to Piaget?
A
Object permanence
B
Abstract hypothetical reasoning
C
Conservation of quantity
D
Egocentric thinking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that Jean Piaget's theory of cognitive development includes several stages, each characterized by specific cognitive abilities that emerge during that period.
Identify the concrete operational stage, which typically occurs between ages 7 and 11, and understand that it involves the development of logical thinking about concrete events.
Review the key abilities associated with the concrete operational stage, such as the understanding of conservation, classification, and seriation.
Understand that 'conservation of quantity' refers to the ability to recognize that certain properties of objects, like volume or number, remain the same despite changes in the objects' form or appearance.
Compare the options: object permanence is linked to the sensorimotor stage, abstract hypothetical reasoning is characteristic of the formal operational stage, and egocentric thinking is typical of the preoperational stage, making conservation of quantity the correct ability emerging in the concrete operational stage.
