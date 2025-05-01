Recognizing the meaning of a partially known word in context is an example of:
A
Operant conditioning
B
Bottom-up processing
C
Classical conditioning
D
Top-down processing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved. 'Top-down processing' refers to using prior knowledge, expectations, and context to interpret sensory information, while 'bottom-up processing' relies solely on the sensory input without prior knowledge.
Step 2: Analyze the problem scenario: recognizing the meaning of a partially known word in context involves using what you already know (your prior knowledge and expectations) to fill in gaps.
Step 3: Compare this with the definitions of operant and classical conditioning, which are learning processes involving reinforcement and association, respectively, and are unrelated to interpreting sensory information.
Step 4: Conclude that since the task involves using context and prior knowledge to understand a word, it exemplifies top-down processing rather than bottom-up processing or conditioning.
Step 5: Summarize that top-down processing is the cognitive approach where perception is guided by higher-level mental processes, making it the correct answer in this context.
