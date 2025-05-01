Which of the following is an advantage of the stages of change model in understanding stress management?
A
It focuses exclusively on biological factors and ignores psychological processes.
B
It assumes all individuals respond to stress in the same way regardless of context.
C
It recognizes that individuals progress through distinct phases when changing behavior, allowing for tailored interventions.
D
It suggests that change occurs instantly without any transitional stages.
1
Identify the core concept of the stages of change model, which is a psychological framework describing how people modify behavior through a series of distinct phases.
Understand that the model emphasizes progression through stages such as precontemplation, contemplation, preparation, action, and maintenance, rather than assuming immediate or uniform change.
Recognize that this model allows for tailored interventions because it acknowledges that individuals are at different points in their readiness to change, which is crucial for effective stress management.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the key features of the stages of change model, noting that it does not focus exclusively on biological factors nor assumes uniform responses to stress.
Conclude that the advantage of the model lies in its recognition of distinct phases in behavior change, enabling personalized strategies for managing stress.
