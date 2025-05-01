Which of the following is a good example of a response-based definition of stress?
A
Stress is any event or situation that threatens an individual's well-being.
B
Stress is the interaction between a person and their environment that is appraised as exceeding their coping resources.
C
Stress is the physiological changes such as increased heart rate and elevated cortisol levels that occur when an individual faces a challenging situation.
D
Stress is the perception that one lacks control over important life events.
Step 1: Understand what a response-based definition of stress means. It focuses on the physiological or behavioral reactions that occur as a result of stress, rather than the causes or perceptions of stress.
Step 2: Review each option and identify whether it describes a cause, perception, interaction, or a physiological/behavioral response to stress.
Step 3: Recognize that definitions focusing on events or situations (e.g., 'any event or situation that threatens well-being') describe stressors, not responses.
Step 4: Note that definitions emphasizing appraisal or perception (e.g., 'interaction appraised as exceeding coping resources' or 'perception of lack of control') focus on cognitive or subjective aspects, not direct responses.
Step 5: Identify the option that describes physiological changes (e.g., increased heart rate, elevated cortisol) as the response to stress, which aligns with a response-based definition.
