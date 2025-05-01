Which of the following is NOT an example of a daily hassle?
A
Getting stuck in traffic
B
Experiencing a major earthquake
C
Losing your keys
D
Arguing with a coworker
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'daily hassles' in psychology. Daily hassles are minor irritations and annoyances that occur regularly in everyday life, such as losing your keys or arguing with a coworker.
Step 2: Identify examples of daily hassles from the options given. Getting stuck in traffic, losing your keys, and arguing with a coworker are all common, everyday stressors that fit the definition of daily hassles.
Step 3: Recognize that a major earthquake is a significant, rare, and traumatic event, which classifies it as a major life stressor rather than a daily hassle.
Step 4: Compare the nature of each option to the definition of daily hassles to determine which one does not fit the category.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Experiencing a major earthquake' is NOT an example of a daily hassle because it is a major life event, not a minor, everyday annoyance.
