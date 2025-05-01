Which of the following situations will generally elicit the most direct and focused pressure as a form of stress?
A
A person dealing with multiple minor daily hassles
B
A group of friends planning a vacation together
C
An employee experiencing ongoing uncertainty about job security
D
A student facing a strict deadline for a major assignment
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stress and its sources. Stress can arise from various situations, but direct and focused pressure typically comes from immediate, clear demands or deadlines.
Step 2: Analyze each option to identify the nature of the stress involved. For example, multiple minor daily hassles create cumulative stress but are less focused, while ongoing uncertainty causes chronic stress but not necessarily direct pressure.
Step 3: Recognize that a group planning a vacation is usually a positive, social activity and unlikely to cause direct stress pressure.
Step 4: Identify that a strict deadline for a major assignment represents a clear, immediate demand requiring focused effort, which is a classic example of direct and focused pressure.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, the situation involving a strict deadline is most likely to elicit the most direct and focused pressure as a form of stress.
