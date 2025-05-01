Which of the following is considered an obstacle in the goal of enhancing happiness?
A
Practicing gratitude
B
Strong social support
C
Regular physical exercise
D
Chronic stress
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of happiness enhancement, which involves activities or conditions that improve an individual's overall well-being and positive emotions.
Step 2: Identify factors that promote happiness, such as practicing gratitude, strong social support, and regular physical exercise, all of which have been shown to increase positive affect and life satisfaction.
Step 3: Recognize that an obstacle to enhancing happiness is any factor that impedes or reduces well-being, such as chronic stress, which negatively impacts mental and physical health.
Step 4: Compare the options given and note that chronic stress is the only factor that acts as a barrier rather than a promoter of happiness.
Step 5: Conclude that chronic stress is considered an obstacle in the goal of enhancing happiness because it undermines positive emotional states and overall well-being.
