Which of the following statements is true according to the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis in cultural psychology?
A
Language is only a reflection of biological processes and does not affect cognition.
B
Culture has no influence on language development.
C
All languages describe reality in exactly the same way.
D
Language shapes the way individuals perceive and think about the world.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis, also known as linguistic relativity, suggests a relationship between language and thought.
Recognize that according to this hypothesis, language is not just a passive reflection of reality but actively shapes how individuals perceive and think about the world around them.
Evaluate each statement by comparing it to the core idea of the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis: the first three statements contradict the hypothesis because they deny the influence of language on cognition or suggest uniformity across languages.
Identify that the statement 'Language shapes the way individuals perceive and think about the world' aligns with the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis because it emphasizes the influence of language on cognition and perception.
Conclude that the true statement according to the Sapir-Whorf hypothesis is the one highlighting language's role in shaping thought and perception.
