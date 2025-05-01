Which of the following best describes how culture affects learning in individuals?
A
Culture shapes the values, beliefs, and practices that influence how individuals perceive, process, and respond to educational experiences.
B
Culture only affects learning in childhood and has no influence on adult learning.
C
Culture has no significant impact on learning because cognitive processes are universal across all societies.
D
Culture determines intelligence levels, making some groups inherently better learners than others.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of culture in psychology: Culture refers to the shared values, beliefs, customs, and behaviors that characterize a group of people and influence their worldview and interactions.
Recognize that learning is not just a cognitive process but is also influenced by social and environmental factors, including cultural context.
Analyze how culture shapes learning by influencing what is valued in education, the methods of teaching and learning, and how individuals interpret and respond to educational experiences.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering psychological research: learning is influenced by culture throughout life, cognitive processes are not entirely universal as culture affects perception and cognition, and intelligence is not determined by culture or ethnicity but is a complex interplay of many factors.
Conclude that the best description is that culture shapes the values, beliefs, and practices that influence how individuals perceive, process, and respond to educational experiences, highlighting the dynamic role of culture in learning.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah