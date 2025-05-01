Which of the following theoretical perspectives is NOT commonly referenced as a perspective on gender in cultural psychology?
A
Biological essentialist perspective
B
Cognitive-behavioral perspective
C
Intersectionality perspective
D
Social constructionist perspective
1
Step 1: Understand the key theoretical perspectives commonly referenced in cultural psychology regarding gender. These typically include the Biological Essentialist perspective, Intersectionality perspective, and Social Constructionist perspective.
Step 2: Define each perspective briefly: The Biological Essentialist perspective views gender differences as rooted in biology; the Intersectionality perspective examines how overlapping social identities impact experiences of gender; the Social Constructionist perspective sees gender as constructed through social and cultural contexts.
Step 3: Recognize that the Cognitive-Behavioral perspective primarily focuses on learning processes and behavior modification, and is not typically emphasized as a cultural psychology perspective on gender.
Step 4: Compare the options given and identify which perspective is least aligned with cultural psychology's approach to gender, based on the definitions and focus areas.
Step 5: Conclude that the Cognitive-Behavioral perspective is the one NOT commonly referenced as a perspective on gender in cultural psychology.
