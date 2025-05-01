In the context of cultural psychology, how did Social Darwinism influence the social class structure in the late 1800s?
A
It resulted in government policies that redistributed wealth from the rich to the poor.
B
It justified existing social inequalities by suggesting that upper classes were naturally superior to lower classes.
C
It promoted equal opportunities for all social classes regardless of background.
D
It led to the abolition of class distinctions and encouraged widespread social mobility.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Social Darwinism, which applies Charles Darwin's theory of natural selection to human societies, suggesting that certain groups or classes are naturally superior to others based on traits like intelligence, morality, or economic success.
Step 2: Recognize that in the late 1800s, Social Darwinism was used to explain and justify social hierarchies, implying that the upper classes were 'fitter' or more 'adapted' to society, while lower classes were seen as less capable or inferior.
Step 3: Analyze how this ideology influenced social class structure by providing a rationale for maintaining existing inequalities rather than promoting change or redistribution of wealth.
Step 4: Note that Social Darwinism did not support policies aimed at wealth redistribution or equal opportunities; instead, it reinforced the status quo by suggesting that social positions were a result of natural selection.
Step 5: Conclude that Social Darwinism justified social inequalities by framing them as natural and inevitable, which affected government policies and societal attitudes toward class distinctions during that period.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah