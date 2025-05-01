Which of the following statements is generally true about individuals from collectivist cultures?
A
They tend to value independence and self-expression above all else.
B
They prioritize group goals over personal goals.
C
They typically emphasize individual achievement over group harmony.
D
They are less likely to conform to social norms.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of collectivist cultures. Collectivist cultures emphasize the needs, goals, and well-being of the group rather than the individual. This contrasts with individualist cultures, which prioritize personal independence and self-expression.
Step 2: Analyze the statements given in the problem by comparing them to the characteristics of collectivist cultures. For example, consider whether valuing independence and self-expression aligns with collectivist values.
Step 3: Recognize that collectivist cultures typically prioritize group goals over personal goals, meaning individuals often place the success and harmony of the group above their own individual achievements.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options, such as emphasizing individual achievement or being less likely to conform to social norms, and determine if these align with collectivist cultural traits. Generally, collectivist cultures emphasize group harmony and conformity to social norms.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'They prioritize group goals over personal goals' best reflects the general truth about individuals from collectivist cultures.
