In Hofstede's model of cultural dimensions, which value dimension is often considered most influential in shaping individual behavior within a culture?
A
Uncertainty Avoidance
B
Individualism versus Collectivism
C
Power Distance
D
Masculinity versus Femininity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Hofstede's model of cultural dimensions includes several value dimensions that describe how cultures differ in their values and behaviors.
Identify the key dimensions in Hofstede's model: Power Distance, Uncertainty Avoidance, Individualism versus Collectivism, and Masculinity versus Femininity.
Recognize that the dimension 'Individualism versus Collectivism' focuses on the degree to which individuals are integrated into groups, which directly influences individual behavior within a culture.
Compare this dimension to others by considering how much they emphasize social structure versus individual roles and relationships.
Conclude that 'Individualism versus Collectivism' is often considered the most influential dimension in shaping individual behavior because it addresses the fundamental cultural orientation toward the self and group.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah