Which of the following statements is true about adolescents who engage in high-risk behavior?
A
They typically have higher academic achievement than adolescents who avoid high-risk behaviors.
B
They usually have stronger impulse control than their peers.
C
They are more likely to experience negative health outcomes compared to their peers.
D
They are less influenced by peer pressure than other adolescents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of high-risk behavior in adolescents, which includes activities that can lead to negative consequences such as substance abuse, unsafe sex, or reckless driving.
Step 2: Recognize that adolescents engaging in high-risk behaviors often face greater challenges with impulse control and decision-making compared to their peers who avoid such behaviors.
Step 3: Consider the impact of peer pressure, which tends to be stronger on adolescents who engage in high-risk behaviors, rather than weaker.
Step 4: Review research findings indicating that adolescents who engage in high-risk behaviors are more likely to experience negative health outcomes, such as injuries, illnesses, or mental health issues.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'They are more likely to experience negative health outcomes compared to their peers' is true, while the other statements about academic achievement, impulse control, and peer pressure influence are generally false.
