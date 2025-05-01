Which of the following is the best example of scaffolding in developmental psychology?
A
A teacher breaks a complex task into smaller steps and provides guidance at each stage, gradually reducing help as the student becomes more competent.
B
A parent allows a child to solve a puzzle entirely on their own without any assistance.
C
A child learns to ride a bike by watching other children ride without any adult intervention.
D
A student memorizes vocabulary words by repeatedly reading them aloud.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of scaffolding in developmental psychology: it refers to the support and guidance provided by a more knowledgeable person (like a teacher or parent) to help a learner accomplish a task they cannot complete independently, with the support gradually removed as competence increases.
Identify key elements of scaffolding: breaking down complex tasks into manageable parts, providing assistance at each step, and gradually reducing help as the learner gains skills.
Analyze each option to see which one matches these elements: the option where a teacher breaks a complex task into smaller steps and provides guidance at each stage fits the definition of scaffolding.
Recognize that options involving no assistance (child solving puzzle alone, child learning by watching without intervention) do not involve scaffolding because there is no guided support.
Note that memorizing vocabulary by repeated reading is a learning strategy but does not involve breaking down tasks or guided support, so it is not an example of scaffolding.
