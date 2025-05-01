Which statement best characterizes the main difference between adolescence and emerging adulthood?
A
Adolescence is primarily marked by biological changes and identity exploration, while emerging adulthood is characterized by continued identity development and increased independence in social and occupational roles.
B
Adolescence and emerging adulthood are both defined by the completion of all major cognitive and emotional development.
C
Emerging adulthood is a stage that occurs before adolescence and is mainly focused on physical growth.
D
Adolescence is a period when individuals have fully achieved emotional and financial independence, whereas emerging adulthood is defined by dependence on parents.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of adolescence and emerging adulthood. Adolescence typically refers to the developmental period marked by the onset of puberty and significant biological changes, roughly spanning the teenage years.
Step 2: Recognize that adolescence involves identity exploration, where individuals begin to form a clearer sense of who they are, but they are still largely dependent on their families and have not fully developed independence.
Step 3: Define emerging adulthood as a distinct developmental stage that follows adolescence, generally ranging from late teens through the twenties, characterized by continued identity development and increasing independence, especially in social and occupational roles.
Step 4: Compare the key features of both stages: adolescence centers on biological maturation and initial identity exploration, while emerging adulthood focuses more on solidifying identity and gaining independence in life responsibilities.
Step 5: Use this understanding to evaluate the statements and identify the one that accurately reflects these developmental distinctions, noting that adolescence is not marked by full emotional or financial independence, and emerging adulthood does not precede adolescence.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah