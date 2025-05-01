Which of the following factors is most important for successful aging according to developmental psychology research?
A
Isolating oneself from family and friends
B
Avoiding all physical activity
C
Maintaining social connections and engagement
D
Ignoring medical advice and regular health checkups
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of successful aging in developmental psychology, which generally refers to maintaining physical health, cognitive function, and social engagement as one grows older.
Recognize that research consistently highlights the importance of social connections and active engagement with others as key factors that contribute to successful aging.
Evaluate the options given: isolating oneself, avoiding physical activity, maintaining social connections, and ignoring medical advice, and consider how each impacts physical and mental health.
Recall that isolating oneself and avoiding physical activity are linked to negative outcomes such as loneliness, depression, and physical decline, which hinder successful aging.
Conclude that maintaining social connections and engagement supports emotional well-being, cognitive health, and overall quality of life, making it the most important factor according to developmental psychology research.
