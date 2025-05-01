Which of the following statements accurately describes children's development of inequity aversion?
A
Children only show inequity aversion when they are directly affected by unfair outcomes, never when others are affected.
B
Children are equally sensitive to both disadvantageous and advantageous inequity from infancy.
C
Children typically begin to show sensitivity to disadvantageous inequity before they show sensitivity to advantageous inequity.
D
Children do not develop any form of inequity aversion until adolescence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inequity aversion, which refers to the preference for fairness and the dislike of unequal outcomes, either when one is at a disadvantage (disadvantageous inequity) or at an advantage (advantageous inequity).
Recognize that research in developmental psychology shows children’s sensitivity to unfairness develops over time, with different types of inequity aversion emerging at different ages.
Note that young children typically first react negatively when they receive less than others (disadvantageous inequity), showing distress or protest when they are treated unfairly compared to peers.
Understand that sensitivity to advantageous inequity, where children feel discomfort or guilt when they receive more than others, tends to develop later, as it requires more advanced social and moral reasoning.
Conclude that the statement indicating children begin to show sensitivity to disadvantageous inequity before advantageous inequity aligns with developmental findings, making it the accurate description of children's development of inequity aversion.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah