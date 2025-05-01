Which of the following professionals may administer projective techniques to children?
A
A physical therapist
B
A clinical psychologist
C
A school principal
D
A pediatric nurse
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what projective techniques are. These are psychological assessment tools used to uncover unconscious thoughts, feelings, and desires by interpreting ambiguous stimuli, such as inkblots or drawings.
Step 2: Recognize the professional roles involved. Clinical psychologists are trained in administering and interpreting psychological tests, including projective techniques, especially with children.
Step 3: Consider the other options: physical therapists focus on physical rehabilitation, school principals manage educational administration, and pediatric nurses provide medical care to children but do not typically conduct psychological assessments.
Step 4: Conclude that among the options, a clinical psychologist is the professional qualified to administer projective techniques to children due to their specialized training in psychological evaluation.
Step 5: Remember that projective techniques require expertise in psychology to interpret results accurately, which is why clinical psychologists are the appropriate professionals for this task.
